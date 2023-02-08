Sindh sees 200% increase in rape cases; conviction rate less than 1%

In a startling revelation, data shows that rape cases in Sindh increased by 200 percent in the last year, while alarmingly the conviction rate remains less than one percent.

According to police records, more than 414 cases of sexual assault were reported in 2022, while the incidents of rape, suicide, rape and murder have also increased.

According to the documents, 142 rape cases were recorded in Sindh in 2021, which shot up to 414 the next year. The highest number of 185 rape cases was reported in Karachi East.

The documents state that 215 cases of karo kari were registered across the province in 2022, a number that was 119 in 2021. Larkana topped in 2021 and 2022 with 132 cases of karo kari.

According to the documents, 90 cases of sexual abuse of children were registered and the conviction rate in these cases was less than one percent.

Moreover, 1,977 people were killed in 1,860 attacks across the province in 2022, while 1,700 murder cases were registered in 2021. The conviction rate in murder cases remained less than 10 percent.

According to the report, there were 386 suicide cases reported in Sindh during a year – the highest number of 182 cases was reported in the Mirpurkhas region.