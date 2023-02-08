PTI urges ECP to shift NA by-polls from Thursday to Sunday

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) re-schedule the by-elections on 33 seats of National Assembly.

In a letter to the ECP, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar asked the commission to hold the polls on March 19 (Sunday) instead of the announced date of March 16, which is a Thursday.

The former minister said Thursday is a working day, while more voters may turn up on Sunday if the ECP changed the date.

The PTI senior leader said even if the administration announces a local holiday on the polling day, it will have an adverse impact on the turnout.

He urged the ECP to review its decision and fix March 19 for the by-polls on the National Assembly seats.

It should be noted that the 33 seats fell vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted resignations of 35 PTI MNAs, including two reserved seats for women, on January 17.