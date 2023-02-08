Joint session expresses solidarity with Kashmiris, prays for Turkiye

Lawmakers during the joint session of parliament, currently underway, presented a resolution to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and prayed for the thousands of lives lost in the Turkiye earthquake.

Chairing the joint session, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed grief over devastation from the recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Earlier, it was reported that the prime minister was also set to attend the session, however Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the PM was in Lahore.

On the absence of terrorism from the agenda, the minister said Peshawar and terrorism were included in the agenda and blamed its omission from the advice on a “printing error”.

“This is a very important agenda and the session is not being postponed for an indefinite period,” he maintained.

Kashmir turned into graveyard

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the process of passing resolutions has been going on for many years, but unfortunately, there was no life in our bodies.

He lamented the settlements in India-occupied Kashmir have turned into graveyards, as more than 90,000 people had been martyred there.

“Despite this, we could not shake up the global conscience,” he regretted. “We could not wake up the Islamic world on the Kashmir issue.”

He called for a plan of action to expose India in front of the world, and suggested a committee consisting of lawmakers from both houses for the purpose.

Solidarity resolution

During the session, a resolution was tabled to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The resolution was presented by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on behalf of the foreign minister. The resolution reiterated of Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmir issue.

The document said the House paid tribute to the bravery and courage of the people of Kashmir. It rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, and expressed concern over the settlement of non-Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

The resolution also condemned extrajudicial killings in Kashmir. It also condemned India’s provocative statements regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It sought India to declare null and void the illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Furthermore, opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed addressed the session. He welcomed the president and prime minister of Azad Kashmir as well as cabinet members to the session.

He paid tribute to the Kashmiris fighting atrocities against them. Every political party is united on the issue, he commented.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed regretted that an Indian military commander threatened to occupy AJK and GB. He rejected the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor and a ceasefire agreement with India.

He welcomed the army chief’s visit to the Line of Control.

Prayers for Turkiye, Kohistan victims

Moreover, the speaker said the House stood with the Turkish people in this difficult time, and also prayed for those killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor offered prayers for the quake victims. While Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali prayed for the victims of the Kohistan bus accident.

PTI senators boycotted the joint session.

Earlier, it was reported that a bill to increase the number of union councils in Islamabad will be presented for approval.

According to the six-point agenda issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, FM Bilawal was to present the resolution on Kashmir.

A debate on the government’s economic policies and respect for institutions was also included in the agenda.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was scheduled to present the Islamabad Local Government Act Amendment Bill. After the approval of the bill by the National Assembly and the Senate, President Arif Alvi had refused to sign it. The bill will now have to be passed by a joint session of parliament.