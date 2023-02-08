Ten Hag to keep faith with Martial, Weghorst

Erik ten Hag insists he will keep faith with Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst as the Manchester United forwards struggle with fitness and form problems.

Martial is sidelined by the latest in a long line of injuries, with a hip issue set to keep him out of United’s clash with bitter rivals Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The French striker has made only 14 appearances in all competitions this season and is yet to play a full game.

Martial spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla but failed to impress, with injuries once again a problem.

Yet United boss Ten Hag remains a fan of the 27-year-old and wants to give him another chance to prove his worth.

“He is not always available, but also I see the other side when he is available. He was never 100 per cent this season but he had a big impact every time he is available, even when he is at 80, 85, 90 per cent,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“So we do everything and Anthony Martial is doing everything. I think Anthony Martial is the player who has spent the most hours at Carrington this season, to recover, to get back, it is really a pity for him.”

Weghorst is among those trying to make an impact in Martial’s absence, but the Netherlands targetman has scored only one goal in six appearances since signing on loan from Burnley last month.

Ten Hag is adamant Weghorst is doing a good job and compared him to Marcus Rashford, who went through a difficult period before finding some of his best form for United and England.

“Wout Weghorst is doing a real good job for us in pressing,” Ten Hag said

“His offensive movements are very good and he is the one who makes players around him play better, to create spaces, and also he had some contributions in the box.

“As a team, we have to work better to anticipate his movements because his movements are good, quite a lot of times he was close. He had many good actions and already a lot of good contributions to our results.

“At the start of the season for Rashy, we discussed it often, and every time I say, ‘It will come. We have to work on routines, the team around has to act better, but I see his potential’.

“The same I see with Wout. He will score but, in the meantime, do the other stuff.”