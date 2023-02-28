Confronting Musharraf in Pakistan

During his first press conference after the takeover in 1999, Ziauddin asked General Pervez Musharraf a simple question. “By way of a war strategy, all generals have an exit strategy. What is yours?” The annoyed general’s response was: “I am not one who runs away.”

Thus started a running war of words between the two men, which lasted till Musharraf left the political scene. One spat took place during a press conference. Ziauddin openly questioned the General’s intentions of going back to the barracks after his three years given by the Supreme Court were up. As Ziauddin put it, the intentions were suspect because Musharraf was being advised by Sharifuddin Pirzada, who had been General Ziaul Haq’s main political advisor as well.

DAWN Editor Tahir Mirza. Photo: Omar Quraishi/Twitter

After his court-sanctioned three-year tenure ended, Musharraf invited Dawn to interview him on his plans. He went on to say that since there was much unfinished work that needed to be done, he has decided to stay on for another five years. Ziauddin asked: “If you felt at the end of five years that there was still a lot of unfinished work that needed your personal attention, would you extend your tenure further? The answer was a gruff “Yes!”

Just before the announcement of his plans to hold the 2002 general elections, Musharraf expressed his desire to be interviewed by Dawn’s publisher Hameed Haroon. Haroon said that he did not do interviews for Dawn and referred the matter to Editor Tahir Mirza.

Mirza Sahib also declined and nominated Ziauddin, who was Resident Editor Islamabad then.

“So I, along with senior correspondent Raja Asghar, Lahore Bureau correspondent Ashraf Mumtaz and the newspaper’s photographer, went to interview Musharraf.” It was a disaster from the outset.

With DAWN’s Tahir Mirza and Enver Beg

Before the interview started, Musharraf began talking about the newspaper’s editorials as if most were misdirected and based on false premises. He brought up the ones on the Okara Farms.

“I had the choice to side-step Musharraf’s onslaught by taking the position that I did not write all those editorials and he could write to the Editor listing his complaints. But Musharraf was not alone at the table.” He was accompanied by his information minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, his information secretary Anwer Mehmood, his secretary and a few other officials.

There was a mountain of files at his side. “I felt that since I was representing Dawn on the occasion, it was my duty to defend our editorial policy, more so, because both the publisher and the Editor had, after declining the invitations to interview him, nominated me for the job.”

So, Ziauddin started defending the editorials.

“On Okara farms I was very firm and tried to show how wrong the position of the army was on the issue,” said Ziauddin. “A lot of heat was generated in the process. When the discussion moved on to Kalabagh dam, I said, ‘When you decided to stage a coup you did not ask anybody or tried to mobilize support for the decision, but when you say the dam is a matter of life and death for the country you go around the country trying to mobilize public opinion to take that fateful decision. Isn’t that a glaring contradiction?’”

Secretary Information Anwer Mehmood visiting Dawn

Before Musharraf could answer, information secretary Anwer Mehmood gave a note to Ziauddin which said: “On one hand you accuse him of being a dictator and on this issue you want him to act like one?”

As the interview wound up, they were joined for lunch by Hameed Haroon, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad and two young upcoming politicians Omar Ayub and Kashmala Tariq. Musharraf started the conversation by praising Ayub, giving full credit to the Field Marshal for setting up Karnaphuli paper mills.

“He had no idea of history as this had happened before Ayub Khan,” said Ziauddin.

“Like Imran Khan, his ideas were vague.”

But more was to follow.

At one point Musharraf started showering praises on Omar Ayub and Kashmala Tariq and predicted that these highly educated young people had a great future.

Ziauddin dryly remarked, “There was one young man called Bhutto and another called Nawaz Sharif. One was trained by Ayub and another by Zia. One became a brilliant dictator and the other not so much.”

This incensed Musharraf. “Mister Ziauddin have you ever taken the liberty to talk like this to any other leader?” Ziauddin replied in the negative but recalled an argument between Nisar Osmani and General Zia some decades back during a news conference at Lahore airport. Cassettes of their exchange were sold in the black market because Nisar Osmani had the last word in the debate between the two over some aspects of religious beliefs.

Hameed Haroon hastily intervened and tried to smoothen the ruffled feathers by diverting the conversation to the topic of Sufism, and mentioning in the course the name of Farangi Mahal. But Ziauddin knew that his fate had been sealed. His publisher knew that trouble would ensue if Ziauddin remained in Islamabad.

Read the previous story in the series: Meetings with Benazir

Read the next story in the series: Questioning Musharraf in London

Return to main story: Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of history makers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies