Meetings with Benazir

During Benazir’s second term (1993-1996), Ziauddin frequently met her, mostly with Burki sahib or Shaheen Sehbai joining them if he was in town (he was Dawn’s Washington correspondent at the time). Normally, the meetings would take place after some official banquet at PM House.

Burki Sahib had kept warning her to beware of President Farooq Leghari, which she did not take seriously. When the discussion would turn to her government’s alleged corruption, she would turn to Nawaz Sharif’s corruption and wonder how she was going to contest against a billionaire in the next election.

Once she offered Ziauddin a job in the Planning Commission which he politely declined. On another occasion, she publicly announced at a media function that she was thinking of naming him for a national award.

He requested her not to.

“I said that after receiving the award, my work would be judged through the prism of the award,” recalls Ziauddin. “If I criticized her policies, my readers would think I was just trying to boost my professional standing at her cost. If I praised her policies, they would mistake it to be an attempt on my part to return the favor.

With Zafar Abbas, HK Burki and Minhaj Barna in New York in 1995

I suggested a journalist should accept such awards only after retirement.“

She asked: “When do you retire, Ziauddin?” She was left with no choice but to change the subject with a chuckle when he said, “Prime Minister, journalists don’t retire!”

The PM visited Ziauddin’s home to condole with the family on the passing of his young daughter. She came with her full entourage which included Nahid Khan and Farhatullah Babar. While she was still at the house, Farhatullah Babar took Ziauddin aside and told him that the PM had offered to fund the couple’s Hajj. Ziauddin was obliged but politely declined.

Once Benazir convened a brainstorming session at PM House and invited two representatives from almost every walk of life. MA Zuberi of the Business Recorder and Ziauddin came from the media.

She began by first inviting Ziauddin to speak and he instead wondered why there was no representation from the armed forces, who had a lion’s share of the national budget.

For a few seconds there was pindrop silence but the PM recovered quickly and told him that she represented the armed forces so it was not to worry and he should present his ideas. After she lost the 1996 elections and before she went into exile, Ziauddin had a few meetings.

With Irshad Haqqani, Khalid Hasan, Shaheen Sehbai, Husain, Farooq Mazhar and Hamid Mir in New York visiting along with PM Benazir on the 50th anniversary of the UN. Photo: M. Ziauddin

Once she had invited him to her house for tea but upon his arrival he was ushered into a comfortably fitted room where she was chatting with about three or four wives of ambassadors.

“The topic was of no interest to me,” Ziauddin says. “So, I kept quiet, only to go red in the face and try my best to avoid the good-humored stares of the guests when Benazir said, ‘We wanted five children but they kept Asif incarcerated most of the time.’ She certainly appeared to be a rare political person enjoying motherhood.”

As the guests were leaving, Benazir was informed that Amanullah Khan of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) had arrived. She met Khan in another room and Ziauddin accompanied her.

The gist of their conversation was she was pleading with Khan not to go on a solitary freedom mission but to hitch up to the Hurriyat bandwagon, an idea which he appeared to dislike.

Before she went into exile Ziauddin had what he describes as his last meeting with the couple in Pakistan. This was at the Opposition leader’s chamber in the National Assembly.

One of her aides had approached Ziauddin in the corridor and told him Benazir would like to see him in her chambers. As he entered he saw BB sitting in the chair across a huge desk, Zardari ensconced in a sofa nearby and a third person in a low chair next to Zardari’s sofa.

As Ziauddin greeted the two, the man who was talking to Zardari in whispers, stood up to leave, but before he left, he knelt and touched Zardari’s feet.

As soon as he left, Benazir turned to Asif and chided him for letting the man do that. With a sheepish smile Zardari said he did not ask the man and that it was just an age-old Sindhi tradition. Benazir appeared genuinely infuriated and told Asif that such traditions should be done away with.

She began what sounded like an angry lecture. When he tried to calm her down she became angrier, raising her voice. He looked as if he had lost his voice. Every time he opened his mouth to say something, she would shout him down.

At some point, during the one-sided exchange, Ziauddin heard the name Murtaza Bhutto. Soon, Benazir was in tears as she recalled her late brother clearly blaming Asif for the souring of relations between her and Murtaza.

Ziauddin witnessed the exchange which lasted for about ten minutes or so in utter embarrassment. Just as she was warning Asif with: “If we come to power again, I do not want to see you in Pakistan!” Aitzaz Ahsan walked into the room.

That was the cue to end the lecture and for her to rush to the bathroom to wash away the tears. Asif also disappeared. Ziauddin asked Aitzaz if he had heard what BB was saying while he was entering the room. He said he did but told Ziauddin not to worry, “if that happens, you will see Asif back in Pakistan.”

