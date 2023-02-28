Refusing to interview Zardari

Early in Benazir’s second term, in 1994, Zardari’s self-appointed advisor, the late Azhar Sohail, had somehow managed to persuade him to be interviewed on PTV by some ‘credible’ journalists to establish his own integrity and trustworthiness.

Farhad Zaidi sahib, who was heading PTV, was assigned the task of recruiting Ghazi Salahuddin and Ziauddin for the job. Both refused.

But a trick had been played. Ziauddin was told that Ghazi Salahuddin had agreed to do the interview and Ghazi Salahuddin was told that Ziauddin had agreed.

As it turned out, both men went to PM House (where the interview was to take place) to find out why the other had agreed.

So when they found out the truth, they told Farhad sahib not to bother making arrangements and to let them leave.

By the time this had transpired, Zardari had arrived and Azhar Sohail had completed, in the meanwhile, the hard part of the interview.

Ziauddin and Salahuddin continued to refuse to do a command performance.

They told Zardari not to take the risk because they would not hold back, especially when it came to his alleged corruption stories.

With a characteristic broad smile, Zardari dared them to ask any question and told the camera crew to start rolling. Left with no choice, the two journalists started the interview.

By the time they wrapped up what they thought was a complete slaughter, the broad smile had left Zardari’s face and Azhar Sohail looked as if he had eaten something disagreeable. The interview was never broadcast.

