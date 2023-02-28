Benazir, the MQM and Karachi

The very first action Benazir took after being sworn in as prime minister for the second time was to withdraw the army from Karachi where it had hunkered down for a running feud with MQM hitmen.

She handed the city over to Interior Minister General Naseerullah Babar who, although a sensible man, returned Karachi to its police force.

The police had been on the receiving end of months of turmoil leading up to the birth of the MQM-Haqiqi, engineered by Karachi Corps Commander General Asif Nawaz.

This was when MQM hitmen had killed a number of policemen and officers. And so, as soon as the police were back in control, scores of fake encounters took place daily in which MQM workers were mowed down. It was a mass bloodletting.

Tasneem and Zafar Abbas with Ziauddin

Three journalists (Ziauddin, Zafar Abbas and Zahid Hussain) took up the fake police encounters with the prime minister aboard the aircraft on their way to attend the 50th session of the UN.

She kept defending the decision and the conversation turned bitter. As it ended, one of the three men warned the PM: Giving so many powers to the police force could damage the government itself. And his words proved true.

Her very own brother, Murtaza Bhutto, was killed in an ‘accidental’ shoot-out outside 70 Clifton.

