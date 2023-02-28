Interviewing Benazir on PTV

The caretaker government of Prime Minister Miraj Khalid had planned interviews of party leaders on PTV as part of a pre-election program, in 1997.

The political parties were allowed to name the panel of interviewers (limited to two journalists) of their choice. PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto’s panel of choice included Ziauddin and Rehana Hakim, Editor of Newsline magazine.

Convinced that the PPP had named him expecting him to go soft and not ask any embarrassing questions, Ziauddin called up friend Wajid Shamsul Hasan, a close aide of Benazir, and warned him against nursing any such expectations. Hasan knew Ziauddin too well to argue.

Wajid Shamsul Hasan, former Pakistan High Commissioner in UK at Ziauddin’s elder brother’s residence in London. (R-L): Moinuddin Khan (brother), M. Ziauddin, Wajid, Mrs. Wajid, Mrs Masroor Zia, Mrs Moinuddin

When the interview began, it quickly turned into a heated argument with Benazir angrily rejecting all questions on corruption stories involving her government, especially her spouse.

At times she sounded as if she was trying to bully the interviewers. With the interviewers trying hard to keep the session from turning into an interrogation, and BB sounding as if she would walk out in anger any minute, it was a miracle that it lasted its allotted time.

And to Ziauddin and Hakim’s surprise, they encountered a different Benazir during the post-interview tea at the PTV Karachi GM’s office. She was friendly, warm and asked them for the latest on the political scene and shared her assessments and opinions.

