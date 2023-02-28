Back to Dawn

The time to move came sooner than Ziauddin had expected. It was the end of the year 1993 when he received a call from Ahmad Ali Khan, asking him to rejoin Dawn as its Islamabad Bureau Chief.

This he did and by 2001 the Islamabad edition of the paper was launched and Ziauddin became its first Resident Editor.

Ziauddin claims that he was the first among his professional colleagues at equivalent grades in the entire industry to receive an office car.

Next, when he came back to the Islamabad bureau, the office paid for his membership at the Islamabad Club, another first.

Ziauddin with Saleem Asmi and Ahmad Ali Khan at DAWN’s Islamabad edition launch in 2001

During this period, Mahmood Haroun had for some time served as the Governor of Sindh. But one never felt that he was in any way trying to use the newspaper for his own purposes.

Once he was not holding any government position, he invited all of Dawn’s senior staffers to dinner at his residence in Karachi. Editor Khan sahib attended the dinner but kept a low profile throughout the evening.

After dinner, Haroun issued a short and sweet political statement: If you receive a report from my office which you think is worth the front page, then put it on the back page; if it is worth the back page, put it inside; if it is worth the inside pages, then throw it away!

