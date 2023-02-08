Danish Aziz hopes to play aggressive cricket for Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistan’s International cricketer Danish Aziz hoped on Wednesday that he will play aggressive cricket in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) for Peshawar Zalmi this season.

Danish Aziz represented Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the past but could not get many chances to showcase his talent for all three teams.

He called PSL a perfect platform to knock the door of international cricket and the national selectors.

Danish Aziz played two One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa and two T20 International matches against Zimbabwe.

He also hoped to play as many games as possible for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8, including the final.

Danish Aziz revealed that T20 Cricket was his priority and he wanted to focus on it.

The all-rounder admitted that many sacrifices were needed to become an international cricket, as he cannot eat his favourite foods like Biryani.