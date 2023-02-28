Working with MSR at The News

Ziauddin was then moved to Lahore as Resident Editor of Dawn on the promise that an edition would soon follow from that city. But this did not happen and he felt he was being wasted there because Lahore was too small a beat compared to the center of power in Islamabad.

So when Jang Group owner Mir Shakilur Rehman or MSR offered him the position of Editor of the Islamabad edition of The News, in 1991, following the departure of Dr Maleeha Lodhi as Ambassador to the US, Ziauddin made the change.

He soon realized that MSR, unlike the owners of Dawn, was acting like a super editor. There was an element of guile as well in the editorial policy. In one instance, an editorial on the former chief justice Nasim Hasan Shah was allowed to go in the Islamabad edition but was dropped from its Lahore and Karachi editions.

MSR’s involvement continued to grow. Once there was a disagreement over the placement of an advertisement, during Benazir Bhutto’s second term. It concerned a property dispute among the elder Sharifs.

The advertisement had to be placed on the front page of The News which showed the womenfolk of the estranged side of the Sharif family protesting outside the Model Town residence of Mian Sharif.

This was being placed, in Ziauddin’s words, to demean Nawaz Sharif and his family. He refused to carry the advertisement and soon after there was a call from MSR insisting that it should go.

Ziauddin refused and at one point during the argument MSR blurted out that the advertisement had in fact come from Zardari. Ziauddin told MSR to ask Zardari to call him, which never happened, and the advertisement was not carried.

But this incident was the beginning of a schism between the publisher-cum-chief editor and the editor.

Ziauddin with the cricket team of The News in 1992 when he was Editor for just one year. Photo: M. Ziauddin

Then there was a story by Ilyas Khan (now with BBC) in the newly launched TNF (The News on Friday) edition. TNF’s first editor was Beena Sarwar with Fareshteh Aslam overseeing sections in Karachi. It was later renamed The News on Sunday .

The story was about heroin smuggling in National Logistics Cell trucks. Ilyas Khan’s story had referred to two Army officers being involved, but due to a typo, the published story carried the figure of 20.

“It was around noon that I got a call from a shaken MSR,” Ziauddin recalls. “He asked me to come over to the ISI headquarters in Aabpara where a number of angry officers were waiting for me along with MSR. But I had done my homework by the time I arrived.

I readily accepted the typo blunder and then offered to publish an apology on the front page in the next day’s edition. This was graciously accepted by the officers present.“

But that was not the end of it.

As the meeting at the ISI headquarters was coming to an amicable end, MSR volunteered on his own that along with the apology, the paper would also mention that Ilyas Khan was being dismissed.

Ziauddin was taken aback and protested rather mildly. Back in the office he insisted that if anyone was to be fired it should be him, because whatever was printed in the newspaper was the Editor’s responsibility.

MSR sent the Editor a roundabout apology written by the then information secretary Husain Haqqani, but under an obscure pen-name. Ziauddin told the courier who had brought the ‘apology’ that he would not give space on the newspaper’s front page to an obscure source.

The ‘apology,’ he insisted, would either go under Haqqani’s name or not at all. It did not, finally. Instead, the paper carried an apology without the dismissal order.

The last straw came when annual newspaper staff increments had to be fixed. Ziauddin was disappointed to see his recommendations had been set aside and MSR was issuing his own, based on criteria no one knew. After he debated this with MSR for a week, the reply was curt and final. “He said it was his decision and he would not change it,” recalls Ziauddin.

“After this I decided that the time had come to move on as the staff would not respect me if they got to know that I had no say in the process of fixing annual increments.”

To be fair to MSR, many people in the administration of The News, Rawalpindi said that his interference had been at a minimum during Ziauddin’s tenure as Editor.

He had even, on occasion, reluctantly accepted Ziauddin’s counter-suggestions, which had never been the case with some earlier Editors.

These matters came down to a newspaper’s culture; Dawn’s, under the late Ahmad Ali Khan, was totally different from that of The News. Khan sahib had instilled self-confidence in his senior colleagues by giving them the freedom to be their own bosses in their spheres of responsibility.

These senior colleagues had the freedom to recruit and recommend annual increments.

What Khan sahib would not countenance was a story bouncing. He would insist that a full text of the clarification, contradiction or full version of the other side of the story be published immediately.

There would be no ‘I stand by my story’ unless the reporter could completely satisfy the Editor, which would be never. It was only in the case of Shaheen Sehbai that this rule was relaxed because he would always be able to back his stories with authentic official documents.

Khan sahib’s wrath would be confined to seniors such as Bureau Chiefs or edition in-charges and not the reporter who had filed the story.

