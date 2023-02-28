How BB made a second return

The general elections were held on October 6, 1993. The PPP won 86 seats and the PML-N secured 72 seats. The Establishment maneuvered to keep the PPP out of Punjab where it let the PPP’s alliance partner, the PML-Chattha win most seats.

And in order for the PPP to win enough seats to become the largest single party in the National Assembly so it could be invited to form the government, the Establishment had the MQM boycott the elections on some flimsy grounds.

This paved the way for the PPP to bag the urban Sindh seats which had traditionally belonged to the MQM.

Benazir Bhutto was in London on a maternity visit from January until perhaps June, 1993.

It is presumed that she had little idea of what was going on in Pakistan during this period as Farooq Leghari and Shafqat Mehmood were participating on her behalf in the Establishment’s conspiracy to oust Nawaz.

“I was in Lahore looking after Dawn’s Lahore Bureau when Benazir issued an ultimatum to the government that she would march on Islamabad if the PML-N government did not resign,” recalls Ziauddin. “A couple of days before the march was scheduled to start, I took a round of the city but to my utter puzzlement did not see any signs of preparation.

I rushed to the house where Benazir was staying and was immediately ushered into her presence. She put my worries to rest by assuring me of the success of her campaign, march or no march.“

True enough; a day before the march, COAS Kakar had done his job!

“I found she would grow uncomfortable whenever we talked about the way she came back to power for the second time. Perhaps if she had her own way, she would not have perhaps participated in the conspiracy.”

The Nawaz-led IJI did not win a two-thirds majority in the November 1996 elections without the help of the Establishment.

There is an affidavit signed by Lt. Gen Durrani in the Supreme Court that he had obtained about Rs140 million from Mehran Bank on the orders of COAS General Aslam Beg to distribute among a number of IJI stalwarts, including Nawaz Sharif, to help them get enough seats.

That is why after losing the elections, Benazir had famously said: They [the IJI] have stolen the polls.

Read the previous story in the series: Note on Nawaz Sharif

Read the next story in the series:Working with MSR at The News

Return to main story: Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of history makers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies