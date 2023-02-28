Note on Nawaz Sharif

Ziauddin found an exiled Nawaz Sharif more articulate and more his own man than he had appeared in Pakistan even during his two terms in the PM’s office.

During the UK Dawn posting whenever Ziauddin had an opportunity to hear Nawaz in public or one-on-one, he came back impressed.

Nawaz was most articulate in his silence to questioning about his opinion on the negotiations between Benazir and Musharraf.

Ziauddin thought they were seemingly in violation of the Charter of Democracy the two had signed just months earlier. Nawaz would just smile at such questions.

