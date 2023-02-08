Punjab CS suggests simultaneous polls for National, provincial assemblies

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman on Wednesday suggested holding the Punjab Assembly and general elections simultaneously, citing the ‘precarious economic situation’.

In a meeting of the election commission regarding by-elections and general polls in Punjab, the CS said holding the provincial and national assembly elections separately will burden the exchequer. Provision of security for the exercise will also be difficult.

Punjab’s top bureaucrat said ensuring peace in the province would require Rs42 billion, while the provincial government faced a fiscal deficit.

Police, admin ‘unavailable’

He further said that during Ramazan, administrative officers are engaged in controlling prices, while law enforcement agencies looking after the security of mosques and religious gatherings.

According to the chief secretary, officers and security personnel will be engaged in census duties in March.

This suggestion emerges in the backdrop of the Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors endorsing simultaneous elections in the country.

Earlier, Railways Minis­ter Khawaja Saad Rafique also said the country could not afford separate polls.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling coalition does not appear to be in the favour of holding elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days of dissolution of their assemblies.