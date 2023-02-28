The same happens to Nawaz

This formula was repeated when President Ghulam Ishaq Khan dismissed the first Nawaz Sharif government as well. His reference to the Supreme Court against the Nawaz government also carried as proof our stories of alleged corruption published in Dawn.

But this time the SC ruled that newspaper stories cannot be regarded as proof beyond any doubt, rejected them and restored the Nawaz government.

The Establishment made it impossible, however, for Nawaz to resume power at the Centre by toppling Punjab Chief Minister Ghulam Haider Wyne through a no-confidence vote and installing Manzoor Wattoo.

The new CM and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Altaf Hussain made it impossible for the prime minister to function. As the business of the government came to a complete halt, the COAS, General Abdul Waheed Kakar, was seemingly forced to intervene and had both the PM and the President resign so that a caretaker government under Prime Minister Moin Qureishi could be appointed.

Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo with Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Dr Ghulam Nabi Kazi

The clash between PM Nawaz and President Ghulam Ishaq that was said to have led to their exit did appear contrived, with many people feeling that there was more to it.

Many years after the episode the actual reason was divulged to Ziauddin in person by former foreign minister, the late Sahibzada Yaqub Ali Khan. This is what he said: As the senior Bush was clearing his desk before leaving the White House following his defeat at the hands of President Bill Clinton, he saw a file awaiting the president’s signature.

Had he signed that file Pakistan would have been declared a terrorist state and consequently suffered the punishments such as serious economic sanctions and geopolitical isolation.

The file was full of stories of terrorist incidents in many parts of the world, especially in Egypt and its neighborhood traced to Pakistan’s ‘non-state’ actors.

For reasons unknown, Bush did not sign the file and left it for the incoming President Bill Clinton to do the ‘needful’. As luck would have it, the Clintons were in awe of Benazir and were said to be her fans. Meanwhile, on January 9, 1993 president-elect Clinton gave Pakistan six months to refute Indian charges that it was sponsoring international terrorism.

Ziauddin with Sahibzada Yaqub Ali Khan at a diplomatic reception

The Establishment developed a plan to use this goodwill to make it possible for Pakistan to escape being declared a terrorist state. The Plan: Get rid of illegal Arab immigrants to prevent any extremists among them from using Pakistan to foment violence in other countries.

After a crackdown on illegal immigrants, hundreds of Arab nationals were arrested on suspected links to Islamist militants. Next, oust Nawaz somehow and bring in Benazir for a second stint.

