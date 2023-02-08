PTI’s Aamir Dogar, PML-N men held for ‘rioting’ in ECP office

Multan Police has arrested 16 people, including PTI leader Aamir Dogar and three PML-N leaders, for allegedly rioting inside the election commission office.

The former MNA was arrested from his residence and PML-N candidate for polls Sheikh Tariq Rasheed from Nishtar Hospital for allegedly vandalizing the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan and indulging in scuffles.

Also arrested were PML-N’s Senator Mehmoodul Hassan and Malik Anwar. However, the senator was later released.

Anwar was arrested from Nishtar Hospital.

It is said the workers of both parties attacked each other with stones, flower pots and wooden sticks. Resultantly, three workers were injured.

According to police, Dogar was arrested over vandalism and indulging in violence when PML-N and PTI workers got into a scuffle inside the ECP office during the submission of nomination papers for a Multan seat out of the 33 of the National Assembly on whom by-elections have been scheduled.

According to the authorities, action will be taken against all those responsible for the commotion in the election commission office.

Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar said workers of both parties vandalized the government office. CCTV footage is being checked and action will be taken against those involved, he maintained.

A police team reached the spot and managed to control the situation.

City Police Officer Rana Mansoor said an FIR will be registered against all those responsible and the accused will be arrested.