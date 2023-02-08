PTI’s Aamir Dogar, PML-N men held for ‘rioting’ in ECP office

Multan Police has arrested 16 people, including PTI leader Aamir Dogar and PML-N leader Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, for allegedly rioting inside the election commission office.

The former MNA was arrested from his residence and the PML-N candidate for polls held from Nishtar Hospital for allegedly vandalizing the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan and indulging in scuffles.

According to police, Dogar was arrested over vandalism and indulging in violence when PML-N and PTI workers got into a scuffle inside the ECP office during the submission of nomination papers.

Another PML-N leader, Malik Anwar, was also arrested in the case from Nishtar Hospital.

According to the authorities, action will be taken against all those responsible for the commotion in the election commission office.