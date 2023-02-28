Meetings with BB, journalism against her government

Ziauddin’s first face-to-face encounter with Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto took place soon after she had survived the no-confidence motion in 1989. A dozen or so journalists (from a distance of 30 years he can recall the names of only two of them, Ayaz Amir and the late Jamilur Rehman sahib) were invited to meet her at the PM’s Secretariat.

It was a no-holds barred encounter with Ayaz. “A few other journalists and I were going hammer and tong against everything that the PPP government had done since it had come to power,” he says. “We criticized the appointment of Hakim Ali Zardari as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Asif Ali Zardari being allowed to do business from an office in the Secretariat. The PM defended her decisions as best she could, but the encounter was more of a draw.”

At a diplomatic reception during Benazir Bhutto’s second term as PM. Photo: M. Ziauddin

In the evening Ziauddin received a call from Wajid Shamsul Hassan, the former editor of the eveninger Daily News, and a good friend. He was very close to BB, who held him in high esteem. He reprimanded the journalist for being too harsh on her.

The next detailed meeting Ziauddin had with Benazir was when she was out of power and holding out as the leader of the Opposition. He was introduced to her by the late HK Burki, a senior journalist who had worked for Pakistan Times and had been close to ZAB.

Both Begum Bhutto and BB knew him and used to seek his opinion on policy matters. Another senior journalist, Afzal Khan, who was one of the directors of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the government-run wire service, was also part of the trio that met BB on occasion.

Note from Ziauddin: At a reception during Benazir’s first term as leader of the Opposition. She spent the entire evening gossiping with me as she wanted to avoid some senior politicians who were eager to have a word with her. She made it as if we were talking about something very serious. PHOTO: M. Ziauddin

Ziauddin recalls, “While introducing us, Burki sahib asked BB if she could spot Ziauddin. To our amusement, BB promptly pointed at Afzal Khan.”

The day Ghulam Ishaq Khan dismissed her government using Constitutional Article 58 (b), a large group of Islamabad journalists went to Sindh House to meet her. “She welcomed all of us and we crowded around her as she sat on the sofa answering our queries on the why’s and how’s of her ouster,” Ziauddin recalls.

“She was in a good mood and was even joking. Zahid Hussain and Kaleem Omar were sitting at her feet, indulging in a good-natured repartee with her.” They were the authors of a vicious piece on her government’s and especially her husband’s alleged corruption and indulgences with the headline ‘Take the bags and run’ published in the monthly Newsline magazine.

Foreign Minister Z A Bhutto with journalist H K Burki in the UN, 1965. Photo Dr Ghulam Nabi Kazi

To their amazement President Ghulam Ishaq Khan had used stories of her government’s alleged corruption cases published in Dawn (filed by Shaheen Sehbai and Ziauddin) as grounds for his decision to dismiss her government.

And what was more amazing was that the Supreme Court accepted the newspaper stories as proof beyond an iota of doubt and upheld the dismissal order. But what really left an impression was the fact that Benazir never ever let this matter alter their relationship. In fact, on no occasion did she ever complain to them about this matter.

