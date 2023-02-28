Riots at the American Cultural Center

Once Ziauddin heard information minister Javed Jabbar telling a PTV reporter who had wanted his advice on how to cover an event, to use his professional judgment instead of seeking his advice.

“I wish he had followed his own principle,” Ziauddin says. “Jabbar once asked me how to cover the bloody riots in the Blue Area in front of the American Cultural Center during protests against Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ published in September 1988.”

Ziauddin’s advice to Jabbar was to show it as it was because the global media which had covered the event would expose the government if he went with an edited version.

Some of the PPP old guard, who had never accepted him as a new face, and that too in charge of the sensitive information portfolio, forced BB to get rid of him. They blamed him for the ‘bad publicity’ that the PTV coverage of the event had earned for the PPP government.

Five people were killed and as many as 80 were reported injured as the center of Islamabad turned into a battlefield. Several thousand Muslims marched on the American cultural center, throwing stones at it and demanding the death of the writer and a ban on the book.

The police, after failing to disperse the crowd with tear gas, opened fire on the demonstrators, two of whom had climbed to the roof of the center and pulled down the American flag.

This violence was a startling reminder of the depths of radical Islamic fervour in a country that was trying to make a transition to democracy.

It was an indication of the difficulties that governments have faced when trying to steer a course between modernization and single-minded Islamic orthodoxy.

