Digging into PPP corruption

Ziauddin’s first encounter, not a rather happy one, with the first PPP government was after one of his stories in Dawn alleged that PPP MNAs and MPAs were charging money from successful job seekers via the Placement Bureau set up inside PM’s Secretariat (the MNAs could recommend two candidates and the MPAs one).

“Interior minister Aitzaz Ahsan sent an FIA team to Dawn’s offices in Islamabad to fetch me for questioning. I refused and as my other colleagues came to know about the matter, within no time a resounding protest emanated from the journalist community.

The Interior Ministry backed off and after a couple of months I received a letter of apology from the minister himself.“

Earlier, when the new information minister Javed Jabbar addressed his first news conference, Ziauddin sought an answer from him over a conflict of interest that had arisen because of his links with the MNJ advertising firm.

PM Nawaz Sharif with press secretary Husain Haqqani in Zimbabwe for the 1991 Commonwealth Summit. Photo M. Ziauddin

“Javed and I were friends from our university days when he was doing his honors as I was completing my Master’s. The question was deliberate and intended to make it clear that from now on the two of us were on opposite sides—he in government and I as its watchdog.”

Most of the independent media had been trying to break the shackles of press curbs all these years and was at the same time trying to do justice to its role as a watchdog as honestly as possible under the circumstances.

It had welcomed the advent of an elected government but also used its new-found freedom to keep it under critical watch. The media was not bothered about the new government’s fragility, which usually accompanies such a transition from dictatorship, and worked to expose its weaknesses and flaws in its economic management, the combined effect of which was manifesting in rampant corruption.

Ziauddin at the so-called Surrey Palace pictured in 1996

After the failure of the no-confidence motion, the first Benazir government wooed the press rather earnestly. In fact, the more critical you were of the government, the closer you found yourself to it.

The prime minister herself would be seen personally trying to win over the more critical writers. Husain Haqqani was one such case. As advisor to Punjab CM Nawaz Sharif, Haqqani was one of BB’s bitterest critics and was also the author of a number of concocted scandals against her.

But then, during Benazir’s second tenure, Haqqani was appointed federal information secretary.

