BB’s power slips and the truth of the matter

On September 18, 1989, the MQM formally aligned itself with the IJI which had grown into a bigger alliance called the Combined Opposition Parties determined to bring down the PPP regime. Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto survived the November 1, 1989 vote of no-confidence moved by Nawaz Sharif and his IJI. A total of 119 votes were needed to dislodge her.

With 92 seats in the National Assembly, the PPP needed at least another 27 votes to survive. The IJI had 54 votes, but sought an extra 65 to oust the government. With both parties in need of additional votes, a battle to woo parliamentarians began in earnest.

Allegedly, a lot of money was thrown around by both parties. Many observers began to describe the politics of the time as a lucrative business. In the final count, the IJI-led opposition could only bag 107 votes, falling short by 12 votes.

DAWN’s coverage of the no-confidence move by Hasan Akhtar, Nov 2, 1989.

Benazir may have survived the no-confidence vote but she did not subsequently make any substantial effort to build bridges with political opponents and, thus, national politics remained fragile.

Before the vote of no-confidence, Benazir had accused of a conspiracy to bring down the government. At the time, this was written off as a political statement—but 24 years later intelligence officials went on to testify before higher courts that they had indeed been involved in political maneuvering.

For example, in February 2013 a three-member bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a case about the misappropriation of Intelligence Bureau secret funds during 1989. Former IB director General Masood Khan Khattak claimed that non-political forces were behind the no-confidence vote.

He named President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and army chief Gen Mirza Aslam Beg as the men who wanted to dislodge BB’s government in the shortest possible time. A former officer of the army’s engineering services had a series of very business-like meetings between certain PPP MNAs and leaders of the opposition IJI, with two serving army officers (Brigadier Imtiaz and Major Amir) acting as intermediaries.

The meetings are held against the backdrop of the Opposition’s impending no-confidence move against the Benazir Bhutto government in October 1989, when political horse-trading had touched unprecedented heights.

Though BB’s government was sent packing eight months later, it did not depart through a parliamentary vote but through a presidential decree.

For the time being, Article 58 2 (b) would hold greater sway than the popular mandate. It would be removed later, in 1989, by the very man who had been adamant that it be employed: Nawaz Sharif.

Read the previous story in the series: BB’s compromise and first run at government

Read the next story in the series: Digging into PPP corruption

Return to main story: Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of history makers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies