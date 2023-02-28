BB’s compromise and first run at government

Benazir Bhutto was asked to form the government after she had consented to three major conditions: the assurance of the election of Ghulam Ishaq Khan as president, the retention of former foreign minister Lt. General Yaqub Ali Khan in the cabinet, and that the Defense budget would not be reduced.

Benazir did everything she could that did not cost money: free prisoners, lift the ban on unions, permit freedom of the press. Political freedom increased during this period but her government was unable to adopt policies for long term socio-economic transformation.

Soon her administration was plagued by strong and persistent allegations of corruption, political patronage at public expense, autocratic tendencies and personal animus against political opponents.

The appointment of her mother Nusrat Bhutto as a senior minister without a portfolio, followed by the selection of her father-in-law Hakim Ali Zardari as chairman of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee was viewed in some quarters as ill-advised nepotism.

Benazir’s government also set up the controversial Placement Bureau which made political appointments to the civil bureaucracy, although it was later abolished.

She let the political legacy of her family intrude, for example, when capable public servants who had earlier harbored disagreements with her father, were dismissed for reasons other than performance.

The failure of the PPP to share power and its spoils with its coalition partners caused further alienation, including the withdrawal of the MQM from the government by October 1989.

