Junejo, the Geneva accord, BB and the 1988 elections

In March 1988, Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo called an all-parties conference on Afghanistan. He wanted Benazir Bhutto to take part in order to ensure it was a success, but she demanded that Zia be left out and Junejo accepted.

A piqued Zia retaliated by instructing Junejo he was not to sign the Geneva Peace Accord on the Afghanistan settlement. Buoyed by the all-parties conference’s support for his stance, Junejo nevertheless dispatched foreign minister Zain Noorani to the headquarters of the United Nations.

The Geneva accord was signed on April 14, 1988, between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the United States and Soviet Union serving as guarantors. Junejo had to pay the ultimate price for going against a dictatorship and by May 29 was unceremoniously dismissed on charges of corruption of all things. Zia dissolved the assemblies and on July 16 announced that fresh general elections would be held on November 16.

It is said that Benazir duped the dictator into believing that she would be on maternity leave around that period. In fact, she gave birth to her first born, Bilawal, on September 21, and within a week was up and running for the November polls.

By August 17, however, Zia had died in a plane crash, leaving Benazir with what appeared to be a level playing field. It would have been a landslide victory had former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen (retd) Hameed Gul and his agency (as he once publicly disclosed) not created and financed the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), a conglomerate of right-leaning and religious parties led by Nawaz Sharif.

The PPP won 94 seats, a little short of a majority against the Nawaz-led IJI’s 55 seats. Independents took 37 seats, including 13 to the MQM whose candidates stood as independents, and 19 to smaller parties.

Since the PPP was the single largest party, President Ghulam Ishaq Khan was obliged to invite Benazir to form the government—but he did not.

Ghulam Ishaq Khan had wanted to give the Nawaz-led IJI enough time to make a successful bid for the government in Punjab before Benazir was offered the PM’s slot.

He feared that if she were elected prime minister before the political fate of Punjab was decided, all the Punjab independents would go over to the PPP.

The party’s candidate for chief minister, Farooq Leghari, was working hard to win them over. Finally, it was Nawaz who wooed enough independents over and out-bid Leghari to form the IJI government in Punjab.

The PPP still managed to show a clear majority by winning the support of 13 MQM MNAs and eight members from what was then the federally administered tribal areas (now tribal districts).

