Rupee again wrests initiative from US dollar

As talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) progress onto policy matters in Islamabad, the oscillation in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar saw it swing in favor of the rupee which gained 1.08% in value.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday afternoon, the Pakistani rupee appreciated to Rs273.33.

This was an appreciation of Rs2.95 from the value it had reached at the close of trading day on Tuesday afternoon of Rs276.28.

Since the beginning of February, the rupee has lost around Rs5.44 in value after the government decided to let market forces determine the final value of the rupee.

Open market

In the open market, the cost of a single US dollar fell by around the same value as in the interbank.

The rupee appreciated from Rs279 on Tuesday to Rs276 on Wednesday.