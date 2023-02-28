Martial Law and Benazir’s entry

President Ziaul Haq nominated Muhammad Khan Junejo as prime minister on March 20, 1985. Junejo instantly promised the nation that he would lift Martial Law and restore civilian government as soon as possible.

His position was, however, weak and vulnerable under Zia’s constitutional amendments, which subordinated the prime minister to the president.

Despite this, Junejo fulfilled his promise and lifted Martial Law to restore fundamental rights, but at the price of the Eighth Amendment, thereby validating the Revival of the Constitutional Order imposed by Zia.

When Martial Law was lifted in December 1985, Benazir Bhutto decided to return. She arrived at the Lahore airport in April 1986, where she was greeted by a massive crowd. And an estimated two million people came to see her speak at Iqbal Park, where she railed against Zia’s regime.

Ziauddin first saw Benazir when she addressed a press conference in Karachi (just before she went into exile). She shone with supreme confidence, criticizing the dictatorship throughout her interaction with the media.

Hers was not a sentimental denunciation, but the well thought-out expression of an Opposition leader.

“Some of my colleagues who attended the press conference, seemingly put off by her confidence, were heard quipping: Who is she? What does she have other than the political legacy of her father? They insisted that they were not impressed. I, being a sentimental slob, saw in her a leader in the making.”

After her return from exile, she went hammer and tong against the Zia regime, addressing large public gatherings around the country. Her refrain was the economy, which she declared was going to the dogs.

To prove her point, she would quote from articles published in Dawn’s Economic & Business Review and she would be gracious enough on occasion to name their authors.

“We [Ziauddin, Shaheen Sehbai and Babar Ayaz] felt like we were on cloud nine. However, it was only after she became PM that I had an opportunity to meet her face-to-face,” says Ziauddin.

