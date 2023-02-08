Asad Shafiq joins Muhammad Hafeez at Karachi University

Pakistan’s Test cricketer Asad Shafiq also joined Muhammad Hafeez in the class of Health, Physical Education, and Sports Sciences at Karachi University on Wednesday.

The right-hand batter, who played 77 Test matches for Pakistan, met the Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and also received a souvenir.

He hoped that he would learn more about the health and fitness in the university, which would help him in the life after his cricket career.

The university teachers and administration were happy to have another Test cricketer among them and hoped that other students will learn from the experience of cricketers.

Asad Shafiq holds the world record for scoring most Test centuries (9) at No.6 position in the history of cricket.

He also played 60 One-Day International (ODI) matches including the 2011 World Cup in India. Asad Shafiq played 6188 International runs in all three formats in 147 matches.