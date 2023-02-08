Controversial post: Karachi court seeks FIA’s response in case against actor Muneeb Butt

A local court in Karachi has ordered the Federal Information Agency (FIA) to respond to a petition against actor Muneeb Butt, who has been accused of leveling allegations against a lawyer on social media.

The controversy started from domestic abuse accusations on actor Feroze Khan by his ex-wife, which prompted a reaction from the Pakistan showbiz celebrities, including Muneeb Butt.

Feroze Khan then served a notice to the celebs who had used the social platforms to criticize him. He had shared personal details of the actors including Butt’s wife Aiman Khan among others.

The legal drama reached climax as Muneeb Butt responded to Feroze Khan’s legal notice.

Later, Butt shared an Instagram story saying that Feroze Khan’s counsel, Faique Ali Jagirani, has only taken up the case to gain subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He further said that Jagirani will stretch this case until he gets the YouTube silver button (upon reaching the milestone of 100,000 subscribers).

In response, Jagirani filed a defamation case against Butt and sought an apology.

Today, a local court heard the case and asked the FIA response to the petition against Muneeb Butt by February 15.

In this ongoing legal battle, the FIA has been asked to weigh in on the controversial social media post by Butt.

With both parties armed with legal notices, the court will now decide the outcome of this case, which has been generating buzz in the Pakistan showbiz industry.