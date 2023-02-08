Shoaib Akhtar ready for OTT debut with Urduflix

Former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar became latest cricketer to sign deal with Over The Top (OTT) platform “Urduflix” as he announced on Wednesday that he signed the deal.

Shoaib Akhtar posted on his Intstagram and Twitter accounts that he was ready for the OTT debut and asked his fans if they were ready too.

Many of his fans showed their delight and wished Shoaib Akhtar all the best for his new innings.

Shoaib Akhtar had earlier signed for the movie “Rawalpindi Exress” but then backed out.

He is not the first cricketer or first “Shoaib” to sign the deal with Urdu Flix as former captain Shoaib Malik was already doing show with his wife, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza on the OTT platform.

Shoaib Akhtar played 224 International matches and took 444 international wickets in his career.

He had bowled the fastest delivery at 100.2 KMH in the 2003 World Cup against England.