Miracle baby: Woman gives birth under rubble in quake-hit Syria

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria, claiming thousands of lives, a heartwarming story of hope has emerged from the rubble.

A baby, born amidst the destruction, was rescued in northeast Syria despite the loss of its parents. The video of the rescue has gone viral, with social media users calling the newborn the “miracle baby”.

As rescue workers braved freezing temperatures and unrelenting rainfall to search for survivors, the baby’s recovery was one of the thousands of successful rescues in the aftermath of the quake.

The baby’s mother, who had been displaced from the Deir Ezzor region of Syria, went into labor in the wake of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday.

The baby was rescued in Jenderes town and rushed to a nearby hospital, still attached to its umbilical cord.

In another incident, a young child named Ahmed was rescued in the Syrian village of Qatma after being trapped under a concrete slab following the collapse of his home.

The earthquakes, which struck the region with magnitudes ranging from 7.8 to 5.7, have claimed over 5,000 lives and left many more missing.

Despite the tragedy, however, stories of hope like the “miracle baby” are giving the world a glimpse of resilience and the human spirit in the face of adversity.