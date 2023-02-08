Turkiye, Syria earthquake: Pakistan continues to pitch in

The government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday sent additional relief goods to Turkiye and Syria for helping the victims of earthquake.

PAF’s second C-130 aircraft Hercules carrying tents, blankets, and essential items from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Turkiye.

According to a PAF news release on Wednesday, on the directives of the government of Pakistan; PAF C-130 Hercules aircraft is carrying 18,634 pounds of humanitarian assistance relief goods from the people of Pakistan for the earthquake-affected brethren of Turkiye.

The Pakistan Air Force is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistani students in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye.

NDMA, PIA join

Along with this, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also transported over 21 tons of relief assistance to Turkiye and Syria which faced widespread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

“On behalf of the NDMA, two PIA planes carrying relief assistance have left for Istanbul and Damascus from Islamabad on Wednesday morning,” a PIA spokesman said.

He said PIA flights PK-705 & PK-9135 carrying 7.4 tons and 14 tons of cargo (quake-relief assistance) departed from Islamabad to Istanbul and Damascus at 8:45 am and 10:30 respectively.

The spokesman elaborated that the 14 tons of assistance, which had been dispatched to Damascus, also contained winter tents and blankets aimed at protecting the flood-affected people from the cold weather harshness.

On Tuesday, the national flag carrier had airlifted a 51-member team for Turkiye to participate in rescue and relief activities in the areas affected by the massive quake.

The PIA administration has already announced the delivery of relief goods free of charge on humanitarian grounds for Turkiye and Syria.

The spokesperson said the national flag carrier had always been at the forefront during emergencies for relief assistance and vowed that PIA would extend all possible services to bring back the quake-affected Pakistanis to the homeland if needed.