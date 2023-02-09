Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani set off meme frenzy as they share wedding pictures

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on Tuesday and shared photos of their ceremony, but it set off a meme frenzy.

The event, which was attended by famous Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, was followed by a lively baraat and reception.

After the celeb couple shared their wedding photos, the internet was quick to respond with hilarious memes and witty comments.

From comparisons of their wedding outfits with those of other high-profile Bollywood weddings to jokes about Kiara’s heavy bridal jewelry, the memes showed no mercy.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding attire, designed by Manish Malhotra, bore a striking resemblance to the outfits worn by other Bollywood couples such as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Meanwhile, Kiara’s heavy diamond and emerald necklace, a staple of traditional Sindhi weddings, received plenty of attention, with one person joking, “Sindhis take their diamonds very seriously”.

Another person joked, “Jeweller: How many diamonds and emeralds would you like… She truly said drenched diamonds or nothing.”

Check out public reaction on Sidharth Malhotra Kiara advani wedding.