Islamabad court approves transit remand of Sheikh Rashid

An Islamabad court on Wednesday approved transit remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid.

Following the court order, the Murree police took him in custody.

The court ordered the police to produce AML chief on Thursday at 2pm.

Rashid was arrested on the charges of blaming former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a murder plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, another case was also registered against him by Murree police for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.

Talking informally to media after the hearing, the former minister asserted that attempts were being made to alter his allegiances, but he will not comply, even if it costs him his life.

He went on to claim that he was asked to meet an ‘important person’ last night, but he refused.

Rashid said that at this age, he could not change his loyalties.

And after a brief break, Rashid’s Twitter account posted another tweet.

He wrote, “They have decided to disqualify Imran Khan. They are telling me to leave him. I was told that the provincial and central elections would be held together. When anyone comes to meet me, I am blindfolded and my hands are tied. They want to create another party from within the PTI. They did not investigate my cases.”