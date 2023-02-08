President Alvi writes letter to CEC, urges election dates in Punjab, KP

President Arif Alvi has called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election dates for the dissolved assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, President Alvi emphasized the primary duty of the ECP to conduct fair and free elections as stated in the Constitution.

President Alvi added that according to the Article 224(2) of the Constitution, election of an assembly must be held within 90 days of its dissolution.

The conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, he said.

He also reminded the CEC and other ECP members of their oath under the Constitution and Elections Act 2017, to avoid consequences of violating the Constitution.

President Alvi stressed the importance of conducting elections promptly and highlighted that one of the world’s oldest democracies, the United States of America, never delays its elections.

He added that delaying or postponing elections could have serious long-term consequences for democracy.

The president noted that the ECP had already announced bye-elections for National Assembly seats, and it was now time to announce the dates for the two dissolved assemblies and put an end to speculative propaganda.

In his letter he also wrote that ECP under the Article 218 (3) was obliged to ensure the holding of fair and free elections, but failed to discharge its functions and duties.

President Alvi emphasized that he was under the oath to protect and defend the Constitution as the head of the state.