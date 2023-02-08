FM inaugurates release of funds for house construction of flood victims in Sindh

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated release of funds for house construction of flood affectees in Sindh province at a conference in Karachi.

The conference was jointly organized by the Sindh government and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas of the province.

The funds will be initially utilized in eight flood affected districts of the province including Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah informed, on the occasion, that around two point one million houses had been damaged in floods in the province.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government under public-private partnership signed an agreement for reconstruction of flood affected houses.

Hadi Bux of Sindh Rural Support Programme and Chief Executive Officer Housing Khalid Shaikh signed the agreement.