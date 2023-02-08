Punjab feels the heat as petrol pumps run out of fuel

The motorists in major cities of Punjab have been feeling the heat of a fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and frustration for commuters.

The situation has reached a boiling point, with people left high and dry as they scramble to find ways to keep their vehicles running.

Several pumps in major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala have been closed.

The fuel pumps have limited filling to bikers to only Rs200 and only Rs5,000 to those having four-wheelers.

The root cause of this crisis can be traced back to hoarding as the citizens claim that the fuel was being sold in black.

These challenges have created a perfect storm of sorts, leaving motorists in a bind and searching for solutions.

To add insult to injury, the situation has been exacerbated by unscrupulous individuals who have taken advantage of the situation by hoarding fuel and selling it at exorbitant prices, leaving the public in a tight spot.

This kind of price gouging is a bitter pill to swallow for consumers who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The situation has put the authorities on the hot seat, with calls for them to take immediate action to resolve the fuel shortage.