Will Daniya Shah get bail in video leak case? SHC reserves verdict

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail application of Dania Shah in late Dr Amir Liaquat video leak case which will be announced later today.

Dania Shah, the widow of late televangelist late Dr Amir Liaquat, was arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran in December 2022 for allegedly filming and making viral private videos of her husband which left him traumatized.

A complaint in this regard had been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s daughter from first wife, Bushra.

In one of the court proceedings, Shah admitted that while the relevant videos were on her phone, she did not know who had extracted them from the device and then made them viral.

The prosecution in the case has said that the suspect recorded videos of private moments and then posted them online to make it viral.

He sought remand of the suspect to conduct further investigations in the case.

The prosecutor added that the suspect was part of a larger gang and that she was not acting alone.

Shah’s lawyer, Liaquat Gabol, contended that the allegations against his client were false and that the prosecution did not have any evidence to prove them.

On January 23, a local court in Karachi rejected the bail plea of Dania Shah, and later Gabol challenged the court’s decision in SHC.

Today, on February 8, the arguments of the parties on the bail application of the accused Dania Shah have been completed.

Liaquat Gabol has maintained that the numbers from which the videos were forwarded for making them viral were not Shah’s.

The court will announce its verdict later today on the bail application.