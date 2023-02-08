No need for checking: Smart diapers will let you know when babies need changing

A team of researchers from Penn State University has developed a groundbreaking new solution for parents: smart diapers.

These special diapers come equipped with built-in sensors that alert parents when their baby needs a change, potentially preventing the crying and discomfort that often come with a soiled diaper.

The smart diapers are made from pre-treated paper that features a circuit board outline traced with graphite and a tiny lithium battery.

By embedding four sensors between the layers of the diaper, the scientists were able to create a device that alerts a phone when the diaper gets wet.

The sensors even provide information about the level of wetness, allowing parents to determine if a change is necessary right away.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Huanyu Cheng, created the smart diaper with his personal experience in mind. As a father to two young children, he was motivated to find an easier way to know when a diaper was wet.

“There’s no easy way to know how wet is wet, and that information could be really valuable for parents,” Cheng said.

Aside from the practical benefits for parents, the smart diapers also have other potential applications. In hospitals or nursing homes, the sensors can help detect major health concerns such as cardiac arrest or pneumonia.

Additionally, the team of researchers tested the device in a face mask and discovered that it could detect three different breathing states and potentially provide early warning signs of a heart attack or cessation of breathing.

The team hopes to soon make the smart diapers and accompanying phone app available to the public. With the added safety feature of detecting humidity changes in the air without direct contact, the smart diapers have the potential to reduce the spread of disease.