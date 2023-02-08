Sheikh Rashid files post-arrest bail application again

A day after bail rejection, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday filed a post-arrest bail application in an Islamabad court, alleging that he has been targeted for political vendetta.

Rashid was arrested on the charges of blaming former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a murder plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected his bail plea in the same case.

In the petition, AML leader claimed that the prosecution with the help of the police framed false charges against him.

He added that a case had been registered despite the high court’s order suspending the police summon.

The petitioner urged that the provisions in the FIR cannot be incorporated on a complaint filed by a common citizen.

Sheikh Rashid was only targeted for political revenge and the police misused their powers against him, the petition stated.

It has been pleaded that AML leader is currently in the Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail with no further need for investigation and the court must approve the bail application.