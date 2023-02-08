PTI questions govts seriousness over APC against terrorism amid multiple delays

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday slammed the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government for its non-seriousness over the all-party conference (APC) against terrorism, following the multiple postponements of the confab.

He said that the government is not looking serious on holding the APC, as the meeting was being postponed again and again.

The lawmakers did not oblige to their commitments and words, he added while noting that PTI had been criticized even before its was sent an invitation.

The APC following the recent wave of terrorism in the country was first scheduled on February 7, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif postponed it.

However, the meeting rescheduled on February 9 had been postponed again; following PM’s planned visit to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The new date of APC is yet to be announced.