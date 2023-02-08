WATCH: How chirping of birds can help reduce depression, other ailments

Masooma, a resident of Faisalabad, is just one of many individuals who have benefitted from bird sound therapy. Constantly suffering from depression, she found solace in spending time listening to the birds in her garden.

She says, “Nowadays, there has been so much noise around us that we see everyone suffering from mental stress. My head started to ache constantly, but I started walking and the sounds of birds are very soothing to me.”

According to a study conducted by psychologists has revealed the benefits of bird sound therapy on mental health. Spending just 5 to 7 minutes with birds every day can reduce depression by 50%, according to the study.

The soothing sound of birds not only helps reduce mental stress but also has positive effects on other ailments, including blood pressure.

Dr. Faria, a psychiatrist, explains the findings of the research, stating that bird sound therapy not only reduces mental stress and improves overall mental health, but it also enhances mental abilities.

The researchers are hoping that the therapy with the sounds of birds can be popularized and that it will not only benefit humans but also reduce the threats to the survival of birds.

The chirping of birds adds an extra dimension to the beauty of the blue sky and is a reminder of the importance of nature in our lives.