Faysal Quraishi rates his top female co-stars, reveals favorites

Pakistani legendary actor, Faysal Quraishi, rates his female co-stars in a show of his admiration and recognition for their hard work and talent.

Known for his outstanding performances in films and dramas like Boota from Toba Tek Singh, Qaid E Tanhai, Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishaan, and Bashar Momin, veteran Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi has achieved huge fan base.

Recently, the actor appeared on the SAMAA TV show Super Over where he was asked to rate his female co-actors in terms of acting.

He rated his co-star from Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishan, Samiya Mumtaz, nine saying that she is one of the most focused and talented actors.

He gave Ayesha Khan an eight, with recognizing her talent and expressing his admiration for her.

His co-actor from Haal e Dil, Aamna Sheikh, also received an eight, with Quraishi praising her positive energy on the sets.

Madiha Imam, who has worked in four dramas alongside Quraishi, received an eight as well, as did Sarwat Gillani, who Quraishi praised for her acting skills.

Ushna Shah received a seven, with Quraishi recognizing her growth and hard work in the industry.

When asked about Sajal Ali, with whom Quraishi has worked in only one serial namely Mera Yaar Miladey, received a nine, with the actor praising her amazing acting talent. Sajal is also his one of two favorites.

Hiba Bukhari, who Quraishi will soon be working in another serial, received a nine as well, with the actor being an admirer of her abilities.

Last but not least, Iqra Aziz received a nine from Quraishi, who stated that she is his favorite and that everyone knows that.

