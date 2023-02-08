Assassins from South Waziristan hired to kill me: Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday shared with his party’s leaders details of the assassination plan hatched against him.

Per this plan, he claimed, assassins had been hired from South Waziristan.

Imran Khan also revealed that the attackers had been paid cash to get this task done and that he had all the evidence of the plan.

The PTI chief claimed that in Wazirabad, there were three shooters and an attempt was made to show that the attack was carried out by a lone religious fanatic and not a trained assassin. .

Last year on November 4, as his container passed through Wazirabad town of Gujranwala, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders surrounding him atop his container came under a gun attack.

He survived the attack with just bullet and bullet fragments and shrapnel in his legs, from which he is still recovering. At least 14 others were also injured in the attack while one man was killed while attempting to catch the alleged gunman, Naveed.