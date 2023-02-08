CTD claims killing 12 terrorists in Lakki Marwat operation

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Wednesday claimed to killed 12 terrorists, during an operation in the Lakki Marwat area of the province.

The joint action was conducted by the police and army to foil terrorist attacks.

The police stated that they launched a rocket attack on a vehicle carrying the terrorists. As a result of the attack, the vehicle was destroyed and all 12 on board were killed.

CTD officials said that the accused were planning to carry out attacks in the nearby Tank district of KP.

Furthermore, they claimed that the terrorists belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were involved in prior attacks on the security forces.

Multan operation

In another CTD operation in Multan, a terrorist wearing a suicide vest was detained.

A raid based on a tip-off was launched in Multan, to foil the terrorist’s plan.

Handguns, ammunition, stickers of banned outfit were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist, said officials.

CTD reported that case had been registered against the accused Hammad, and moved to an unknown location for further investigation.