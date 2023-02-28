The Muslim years, seth-editor relations

After almost 20 years in Karachi, Ziauddin moved to Islamabad where he worked under the legendary AT Chaudhry, Editor of The Muslim, in 1978.

“He was a complete Editor,” recalls Ziauddin. But the owner of the newspaper, Agha Murtaza Pooya, was a part-time politician with unconcealed ambitions.

As the popularity of the newspaper grew rapidly under Chaudhry sahib’s leadership, so did Agha’s political ambitions and his interference in editorial decision-making.

The Muslim was launched at the height of Zia’s dictatorship. Editorially, AT did what the seniors at the newspaper saw as a tight-rope walk. Coverage of government policies would be critical but not confrontational.

Most of the senior staffers, including Minhaj Barna, in the newspaper were from the large number of journalists dismissed from Pakistan Times for writing an open letter criticizing the policies of the National Press Trust. When questioned about this aspect of the editorial team by the establishment, AT would list the advantages of keeping the ‘rebels’ under his close watch rather than letting them go about their own, creating embarrassing mischief for the government.

The Editor had developed a kind of rapport of mutual respect with the ruling junta which perhaps created the space for the newspaper to build its credibility among the discerning reader.

Ziauddin and other senior colleagues used to, daily, carry the made-up pages all the way to the Press Information Department where a junior information officer would go through them with a fine-tooth comb. Anything the officer felt did not fit government policy or was critical of it, would be removed from the page. Back in the newsroom, the page in-charge would have to fill the blank space with some innocuous story.

But after a few months, the newspaper started to deliberately let the empty spaces go as is into print—a silent protest against the censorship. A law was also introduced by the Zia regime which said that even if a defamatory story was based on facts and the truth, the newspaper would be liable to be punished.

In 1981, When the publisher’s ambitions finally got the better of him, AT Chaudhry went home. It was the end of his short but eventful association with The Muslim. Ziauddin and a couple of colleagues nevertheless went to Lahore to try to persuade him to return, but AT refused.

He rather tersely explained to them what publisher Agha Murtaza Pooya’s understanding of an editor’s responsibilities was: “Have you seen an accomplished artist at work in front of his canvas with a brush in his hand? His strokes and what emerges on the canvas appear so easy, so effortless. Agha would know what he has led himself into when he actually takes in hand the painting brush and stands before the canvas all set to start painting!”

Chaudhry sahib was right. Agha Pooya lost his way soon. Then out of frustration some colleagues decided to take over the newspaper, with Ziauddin leading the pack. Pooya wanted to wrest control but the journalists did not give in.

The Muslim’s publisher Agha Murtaza Pooya

Information Secretary Mujeebur Rehman was particularly livid with this development. When Ziauddin had resigned from Morning News, Rehman had offered him the editor’s job if he were to repudiate the PFUJ and resign as assistant secretary general of the union.

Ziauddin had rejected the offer.

First, Ziauddin’s Bangladesh editorial, then his refusal to resign from the PFUJ and now this takeover. The information secretary was apoplectic.

“A takeover and that too on the main thoroughfare of the capital!” The Muslim was located on main Aabpara Road.

Rehman ordered the arrest of the entire editorial team.

“By sheer luck I escaped arrest as I had gone to watch a movie with my wife,” says Ziauddin.

“When I got back to the office, I saw that the police had taken over the premises. I was not allowed to enter and all my colleagues were missing.”

The first task at hand was for the team to have their colleagues released. Roedad Khan was the federal interior secretary at the time and somehow, a release order was issued without much loss of time, perhaps because the administration did not want a law and order situation in the capital where all the embassies and most of the foreign news agency bureaus were located.

Then financial negotiations started with Agha Pooya. Ziauddin recalls with pride that the politician-turned-senator had to cough up three months’ severance pay for all the journalists he had fired.

At the forefront of this campaign was Ayaz Amir, an active trade unionist, and Iqbal Jaffery, an office bearer of The Muslim Union, who had suffered lashes ordained by a court during the early days of Zia’s regime along with Nasir Zaidi.

An unexpected outcome of this episode was that most of Ziauddin’s newspaper colleagues who didn’t have a place to live in Islamabad ended up camping at his house.

“It looked like a jam-packed motel in those days.”

