Censorship under Zia

Still, writing editorials meant courting controversy. In 1978, when General Ziaur Rehman lifted martial law from Bangladesh, Ziauddin wrote an editorial welcoming the move, but after the first salutary sentence, descended into an outpouring against dictatorship in general, which could easily be misinterpreted as being censorious of Pakistan’s regime.

For good measure, a few excerpts from Bhutto’s then latest If I am Assassinated! essay were added, of course without naming him. The late Wazuddin, a sincere friend who had chosen not to go back to Bangladesh, had the task at Radio Pakistan of selecting the most important editorials of the day and relaying them verbatim every morning.

He saw the title of the editorial which referred to his birthplace and without going through it just read the text without even bothering to take a pause.

This caught the attention of the then dreaded information secretary, Lt. General Mujibur Rehman, who demanded that the person who wrote the editorial be sacked immediately.

Ziauddin did not regret writing the piece but he did regret breaking Ghauri sahib’s trust. As it was a Friday, Ghauri sahib had been on his weekly day off which is why he had not seen the piece before it went to press. “I told him that I was sorry for breaking his trust but felt no regrets about writing the edit,” Ziauddin says. Ghauri sahib handled it in his typical style.

After a show-cause notice was issued to Ziauddin for writing an editorial “that could mar friendly relations with a foreign country” and Ziauddin apologized in writing, saying it was not his intention, Ghauri sahib and Ziauddin both went on a month’s leave each. “Let us see what happens when we return!” he had said.

That was the last meeting between the two men. Ghauri sahib resigned soon after and Ziauddin was offered a job at The Muslim, a newspaper being launched from Islamabad.

