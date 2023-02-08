Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 7th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 7th February 2023 Feb 08, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 7th February 2023 Recommended Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 6,200 with fears toll could rise ‘Unnecessary’ FC posts in Balochistan being removed: CM UNESCO sounds alarm over quake damage to Turkiye, Syria heritage Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Dash cam footage captures moment plane slices taxi in half Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities