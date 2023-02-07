Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM’s visit to Turkiye ‘postponed’

Sources say visit postponed over rehabilitation work in quake-hit areas; new schedule to be announced soon
Usman Khan Feb 08, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkiye is said to have been postponed.

Government sources say Mr Sharif was to leave for Turkiye on Wednesday to visit the earthquake-affected areas.

The new schedule of the PM’s visit will be announced soon, the sources said, adding the visit has been postponed owing to rehabilitation work in the earthquake-affected areas.

Earlier today, an All-Parties Conference scheduled for Feb 9 was postponed for the second time because of the prime minister’s visit to Turkiye to express solidarity with the brotherly country that was hit by a deadly earthquake on Monday.

The prime minister was to be accompanied on the visit by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He was scheduled to hold meetings in the Turkish capital of Ankara, besides visiting the quake-ravaged areas.

earthquake

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Turkiye

Turkiye Syria Quake

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div