PM’s visit to Turkiye ‘postponed’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkiye is said to have been postponed.
Government sources say Mr Sharif was to leave for Turkiye on Wednesday to visit the earthquake-affected areas.
The new schedule of the PM’s visit will be announced soon, the sources said, adding the visit has been postponed owing to rehabilitation work in the earthquake-affected areas.
Earlier today, an All-Parties Conference scheduled for Feb 9 was postponed for the second time because of the prime minister’s visit to Turkiye to express solidarity with the brotherly country that was hit by a deadly earthquake on Monday.
The prime minister was to be accompanied on the visit by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He was scheduled to hold meetings in the Turkish capital of Ankara, besides visiting the quake-ravaged areas.