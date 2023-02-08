PML-N to loose another ‘wicket’ as Mehtab Abbasi set to ‘quit’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Central Vice President Sardar Mehtab Abbasi has reportedly decided to part ways with his party.

He is said to be announcing his decision in a press conference on Wednesday (today).

The PML-N is reported to air his reservations with the party’s decisions in the presser in Abbottabad.

Mr Abbasi has served as a federal minister, governor and chief minister twice.

Earlier, PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also resigned from his party post, to pave the way for party chief organizer Maryam Nawaz to work ‘freely and without any hurdles’.

Also, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal talking to SAMAA said the PML-N has not yet decided to issue a show-cause notice to former finance minister Miftah Ismail over his statements against the party leadership.