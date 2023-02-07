‘Unnecessary’ FC posts in Balochistan being removed: CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has declared that ‘unnecessary’ Frontier Corps checkposts are being removed in the province.

Bizenjo, who has been ruling the province since Oct 29, 2021, said in a conversation with journalists on Tuesday that he has been striving to bring peace in the province since his first day in office.

He said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match was organized successfully with huge participation of people, and even a terror attempt could not affect the match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the media in making the event a huge success.

“It is desired that the activities of terrorists do not get any coverage in the media,” Bizenjo said.

He also expressed that he has always been against blocking routes in the name of security. He vowed to ensure the protection of people’s rights.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators edged Peshawar Zalmi by three runs in a last over thriller exhibition match on Sunday.